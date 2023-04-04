Empowering Minorities Through Free Cannabis Education: What To Know About The Minority Cannabis Academy

The Minority Cannabis Academy (MCA) is making strides in providing accessible cannabis education and training to minorities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Co-founded by Brendon Robinson and Stanley Okoro, MCA has developed an "cannabis ecosystem" that focuses on empowering disenfranchised communities through an 8-week program, which is offered as a scholarship to students.

To keep the program free for all participants, MCA partners with multi-state operators (MSOs) to sponsor the courses. This collaboration not only ensures that the program remains accessible but also provides students with valuable hands-on learning experiences and mentorship opportunities.

This year, MCA partnered with Ayr Wellness for their Budtending and Horticulture 101 Program. As part of the partnership, Ayr Wellness will hire MCA students and provide hands-on training at their retail locations, further enhancing the students' practical skills and knowledge.

In addition to Ayr Wellness, MCA has also joined forces with Ascend Wellness for their Entrepreneur 101 Program. Ascend will offer mentorship programs, "day in the life" experiences, and real-time hands-on training to budding entrepreneurs participating in the program.

As MCA wraps up its second cohort of cannabis classes, the organization continues to bridge the gap between MSOs and local communities, fostering a more inclusive and diverse cannabis industry. These strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Ayr Wellness and Ascend Wellness enable MCA to provide comprehensive education, training, and support to underrepresented individuals looking to enter the cannabis sector.

The success of MCA's unique approach demonstrates the potential for positive change in the cannabis industry by focusing on uplifting marginalized communities and offering practical, hands-on training. By partnering with established MSOs, MCA ensures that the next generation of cannabis professionals is equipped with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to thrive in a rapidly growing industry.

As the Minority Cannabis Academy continues to expand its reach and impact, it sets a new standard for equity and inclusion within the cannabis sector. Its innovative model of offering scholarships and partnering with MSOs has the potential to inspire other organizations and pave the way for a more diverse and representative cannabis workforce.