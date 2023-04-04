EXCLUSIVE: How Top Cannabis Retailers Are Tackling Price Compression, According To EEC's Matt Hawkins

The 16th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world's most successful cannabis business event, is set to take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. This highly anticipated event is known for fostering deal-making, capital raising, and M&A in the cannabis industry.

Among the expert speakers is Matt Hawkins, founder and managing partner at Entourage Effect Capital (EEC), who will be participating in a panel titled "How Top Retailers Are Battling Price Compression" on April 12th at 9:30 am ET.

Challenges Linger

Hawkins acknowledges the challenges faced by the cannabis industry. "Continued federal illegality and the recent economic climate have led even the industry's strongest businesses to consider major operational and financial restructurings in 2023," he says.

EEC has been called upon to provide restructuring services to these businesses, working alongside some of the sector's top law firms to help companies navigate this critical period, which will shape the future competitive landscape of the industry.

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Hawkins plans to discuss the current state of the industry and how the sector can work together to facilitate the next era of growth.

He says, "At this year's Benzinga conference, I'm breaking down the state of the industry and how we can collectively facilitate this next era of growth."

The upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is set to be an invaluable experience for anyone interested in the cannabis industry. With industry leaders like Matt Hawkins sharing their expertise on crucial topics such as price compression in cannabis retail, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the future of the sector.