EXCLUSIVE: 'Supply Chain Infrastructures Need A Stronger Foundation,' Says Big Cannabis CEO

The 16th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world's most successful cannabis business event, is set to take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. The event is known for deal-making, capital raising, and M&A in the cannabis industry.

Among the distinguished participants is Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc, who will be speaking on a panel titled "Consolidation of the Supply Chain: Identifying the Advantages & Tradeoffs" on April 12th at 10:50 am ET.

'Inadequate, Vulnerable And Fragile'

In recent years, global supply chain constructs have been exposed as inadequate, vulnerable, and fragile. Governments worldwide are now recognizing the need for a stronger foundation for supply chain infrastructures. Johnson highlights the importance of transparency and consumer safety in the U.S. cannabis industry, stating that these factors are "necessary to its survival" as more states and countries continue to legalize cannabis.

Johnson also emphasizes the crucial role of RFID track-and-trace tools in effectively regulating the cannabis sector. These tools provide a consistent and secure way to uniquely identify plants and products, even offering a model for various industries internationally.

Johnson says, "RFID track-and-trace tools have proven essential in effectively regulating the sector by providing a consistent and secure way to uniquely identify plants and products, even providing a model for various industries internationally."

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Johnson will be discussing the adaptive and flexible approach of using these technologies to reflect ever-evolving policies and ensure the strongest cannabis supply chains. He notes, "At Benzinga, I'm excited to discuss the adaptive and flexible approach of using these technologies to reflect ever-evolving policies and ensure the strongest cannabis supply chains."

