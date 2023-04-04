EXCLUSIVE: LATAM Pharma Giant Signs Landmark Supply Deal With World's Top Cannabinoid Producer

Brains Bioceutical Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of natural cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), has signed a landmark supply agreement with Prati-Donaduzzi, one of the largest drug manufacturers in South America, to supply natural EU-GMP CBD API for their ongoing clinical trials and products approved by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency.

What Happened: "We have built a foundation with our renowned science team, commercial production facilities, and production capacity to produce the world's purest natural cannabinoid API molecules in Brains Bio, allowing our team to pursue and achieve global firsts. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with an industry leader in Prati-Donaduzzi. We continue to supply our high-quality natural CBD API for Prati-Donaduzzi’s clinical trials and cannabinoid products, which we expect will ultimately culminate in market-authorized prescription (Rx) medicines. Prati-Donaduzzi continues to source the most premium ingredients in the world." said Ricky Brar, CEO & chairperson at Brains Bio.

"This supply agreement is a landmark moment in the history of the pharmaceutical cannabinoids industry. This outcome is the culmination of respective efforts as leading innovators in the space. This makes Brains Bio an important partner for Prati-Donaduzzi as they continue to lead and pave the way in cannabinoid medicines and cannabinoid science.”

Landmark Deal: This deal for both companies represents a significant step forward in developing natural cannabinoid-based medicines in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Brains Bio is a cutting-edge manufacturer of natural cannabinoid APIs with the largest production facility in the world, which was built for global capacity to supply customers throughout their drug development lifecycle and subsequent commercialization of future cannabinoid-based market-authorized drugs.

Brains Bio and Prati-Donaduzzi's executive teams have had a long working relationship, which has resulted in one of the world’s most extensive pharmaceutical cannabinoid supply agreements to date.

Prati-Donaduzzi, a leader in the pharmaceutical industry in South America, enjoys a reputation for innovation and excellence in drug manufacturing and pharmaceutical innovation. The company has one of the largest portfolios of generic drugs in Brazil and supplies both South American and global markets. They are also the largest distributor of cannabinoid-based medicines in South America, having conducted over five years of research and development in cannabinoid innovation and drug development.

"We believe that quality cannabinoid-based medicines that can be trusted have enormous potential to improve the lives of millions of people around the world," said Eder Fernado Maffissoni, president at Prati.

"A successful pharmaceutical product requires, amongst other things, a high-quality, standardized API and a robust supply chain. By partnering with Brains Bio, we can continue to lead in this emerging category and ensure patients are continuously receiving the highest quality API with Brains Bio’s natural EU-GMP CBD API."

Brains Bio is equally committed to advancing the development of cannabinoid-based medicines and supporting clinical trials and advancements in cannabinoid science via the company's science platform and newly opened state-of-the-art production facility, designed to deliver the highest standard cannabinoid APIs to the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Market For Cannabinoid-Based Drugs On The Rise: Cannabinoid-based medicines have enormous potential to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for these medicines. The global market for cannabinoid-based drugs is projected to reach $56 billion by 2026.