Kentucky Poised To Become 38th State To Legalize Medical Cannabis Following Massive House Approval

On Thursday, the Kentucky House of Representatives voted in favor (66-33) of SB 47, the bill that would legalize medical cannabis for patients with debilitating conditions. This marks the third time the full House has voted on the issue, and the third time that it passed.

Earlier this month, the Kentucky Senate passed SB47 in a historic 26-11 vote. The bill now heads to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk, who is expected to sign it into law.

“For years, patients have fought long and hard to urge the legislature to pass a bill that would alleviate their suffering, and with this latest vote, Kentucky is finally on the brink of becoming the next state to legalize medical cannabis," said Kevin Caldwell, Southeast legislative manager at the Marijuana Policy Project. "While SB47 is more restrictive compared to some state medical cannabis laws, it is a vital step forward toward meeting the needs of patients in Kentucky. They should not continue to suffer or be forced to seek relief in the illicit market.”

A February 2020 Kentucky Health Issues poll found that 90% of Kentuckians support medical cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media by Pexels and Real Window Creative by Shutterstock