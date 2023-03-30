iAnthus FY22 Revenue Declines 19.6% To $163.2M, What About Net Loss?

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ITHUF IAN FY 2022 revenue was $163.2 million, down 19.6% from the prior year.

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $37.6 million, down 21.3% from the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross profit of $16.1 million, down 28.3% from the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross margin of 42.8%, reflecting a decrease of 4.2% from the same quarter in the prior year.

Net loss of $43.7 million, or a loss of $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $26.9 million, or a loss of $0.16 per share, in the same quarter in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million, down from $40.3 million from the same quarter in the prior year.

2022 Financial Highlights

Gross profit of $74.4 million, down 32.0% from the prior year.

Gross margin of 45.6%, reflecting a decrease of 8.3% from the prior year.

Net loss of $449.4 million, or a loss of $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $77.5 million, or a loss of $0.45 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million, down from $36.2 million from the prior year.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Esteban López on Unsplash