Michigan AG Issues Warrants For Dispensary Break-Ins, Urges Passage Of SAFE Banking Act

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has authorized warrants for 12 people suspected of committing over 20 break-ins at marijuana dispensaries throughout the state.

The majority of the defendants are facing charges of safe breaking, a felony that can result in a life sentence, as well as a criminal enterprise, which carries a 20-year felony charge. Breaking and entering a building with the intent to commit a crime carries a 10-year felony charge, per an official press release.

Nessel believes this underscores the urgent need for Congress to pass cannabis banking reform, citing the incident as "an unfortunate example of why Congress must pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act," reported Marijuana Moment.

Moreover, the lack of access to mainstream banking puts the cannabis industry at risk of criminal activity. All lawful enterprises deserve equal access to banking services to ensure the safety of their operations, workers, and the general public, she said.

Additionally, “two defendants were recently arrested in a separate case involving an alleged attempted theft from a dispensary in Bay County in March 2022. The Bay County Prosecutor’s Office is handling that investigation, which is separate from these charges,” per the release.

Any News Of The SAFE Banking Act Passage?

Recently, at a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing that discussed a range of pressing banking and debt ceiling issues, Republican committee chair Patrick McHenry stated that cannabis banking was not a priority.

However, during the American Bankers Association (ABA) Washington Summit, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who is working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other lawmakers to advance SAFE, said the cannabis banking act has the potential to pass in the Senate through the regular order by undergoing the committee process, stating that there is a "chance" for it. He also urged bankers to organize a group of lobbyists to help promote the passage of the marijuana banking bill in the current Congress.

