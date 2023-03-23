Texas Cops Warn About Synthetic Marijuana, Others Tossing Confiscated Weed Into School Dumpsters

Police Issue Warning About Lethal Synthetic Marijuana Batch In Texas

Several overdoses and two deaths in Texarkana are believed to be linked to a dangerous batch of synthetic marijuana. The police are attempting to locate the substance and remove it from circulation before more people are harmed.

Synthetic cannabis, also known as spice or K2, produces different side effects that share little with cannabis; they include a rapid heart rate, vomiting, confusion and hallucinations. Investigators are warning people about the tainted batch of K2 and encouraging them to seek medical help if they overdose.

Although the origin of the contaminated synthetic substance is unknown, police suspect it may contain fentanyl.

Meanwhile, San Antonio Police Accused Of Discarding THC Products In School Dumpsters

A months-long investigation by KSAT Investigates revealed that police officers at North East Independent School District (NEISD) repeatedly threw away marijuana and other weed products in school dumpsters and trash cans after confiscating them from students.

This raises concerns about the handling of evidence from drug offenses and the possibility that drugs and drug paraphernalia were placed in areas accessible to the public, including children. KSAT analyzed 371 NEISD PD reports from 2022 and found that officers seized drugs, including THC vape pens, and discarded them after testing them for drugs instead of placing them in an evidence room.

NEISD executive director of communications Aubrey Chancellor acknowledged that this should not have happened and that the department has introduced retraining and new protocols for drug seizure cases.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now before prices go up.

Photo: Courtesy Of Pete Alexopoulos On Unsplash