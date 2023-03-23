SpringBig Expands Partnerships With COMBASE And Shopify To Create 'Fulfilling And Seamless' Consumer Experience

springbig SBIG announced an expansion of its partnerships with Shopify SHOP and KORONA POS from software vendor COMBASE.

In October, springbig announced its initial partnership with Shopify to launch the first loyalty app that specifically serves cannabis and CBD brands. Using its experience developing advanced loyalty programs, springbig created an embedded tool within each POS that helps retailers offer a seamless loyalty program and with a plethora of digital communication features to its customer base. Recent enhancements to the partnership allow customers to redeem rewards in addition to managing their loyalty program from the point of sale.

springbig has also partnered with KORONA POS to launch a bidirectional integration that allows merchants to apply and award loyalty offerings directly from KORONA POS at checkout. Merchants are also able to enroll new members into the loyalty program from either the POS or one of springbig's many enrollment tools. springbig’s technology allows businesses across all industries to build loyalty and customer communications programs. The response to date has been encouraging as springbig begins to contract with KORONA customers from various verticals to leverage its Loyalty Marketing software. Following the success of these partnerships, springbig aims to integrate with other POS systems in the near future.

“We are thrilled with the success of our strategic partnerships with both KORONA POS and Shopify,” stated Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Both partners have been instrumental in offering solutions that help businesses connect with their customers and create strong bonds. In the future, we are excited to continue building new technological solutions that will make the consumer experience as fulfilling and seamless as it should be.”

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay