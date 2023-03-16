[Video] Uncovering the Promising Future of Psychedelics: Expert Insights from Regulatory Advisor Courtney Barnes

Psychedelics and regulatory advisor, Courtney Barnes, recently appeared on Benzinga's Cannabis Insider show to discuss the evolving landscape of the psychedelics industry. Barnes, who has been in the cannabis and psychedelic space for her entire legal career, shared her insights on various topics related to psychedelics law, including drafting bills, policy reform, and drug development.

Barnes explained that psychedelics, including psilocybin, DMT, LSD, and others, are classified as Schedule I controlled substances at the federal level. However, there has been a recent push for policy reform at the grassroots level, with 19 cities and two states passing local decriminalization provisions. Additionally, a dozen different states have already introduced legislation on psilocybin and other psychedelics this year.

Regarding the industry for psychedelics, Barnes noted that the majority of capital and movement is in the drug development process. There are currently around 100 clinical trials of all stages for various psychedelic compounds, including ibogaine, which has shown incredible potential for the treatment of addiction. Barnes believes that ibogaine has the potential to save countless lives, particularly for opioid addiction, which is a growing problem in America.

While there isn't technically much of a legal industry for psychedelics yet, Barnes noted that there are many ancillary services being created, such as coaching, microdosing, and retreats. These services are helping to create a culture around psychedelics and psychedelic normalization.

Check out the show below to hear her thoughts on these and other topics!

