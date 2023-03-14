Michigan's JARS Cannabis Completes Acquisition Of Euflora, Expanding Footprint In Colorado

Michigan’s JARS Cannabis completed its previously announced acquisition of Euflora, a collective of boutique recreational marijuana dispensaries in Colorado. With the addition of one greenhouse and six recreational storefronts to its portfolio, the strategic move solidifies JARS Cannabis' position as a leading purveyor of affordable and accessible cannabis products in the nation's second and third-largest cannabis markets.

"We are pleased to announce that JARS Cannabis has successfully completed the acquisition of Euflora, said JARS Cannabis Managing Partner, Scott Rybicki. "As a pioneer that has been shaping the Colorado cannabis market since 2014, Euflora established a reputation for innovation and customer satisfaction over the past eight years. With this acquisition, we look forward to leveraging our teams' strengths to build upon that legacy and introduce new experiences to the Colorado cannabis community and beyond."

Increasing retail operations to include a total of 26 storefronts, JARS Cannabis is positioned to serve 700,000+ customers in three markets across the US, including Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan.

Transaction Highlights

A combined workforce of 780+ employees

A combined loyalty base of 700,000+ customers

Addition of 6 recreational storefronts, increasing retail portfolio to 26storefronts nationwide

One 7,200-square-foot greenhouse

Expanded product availability and offerings to feature a combination of 250+ brands and over 6,000 product SKUs across various categories and price points

In celebration of the completed acquisition, JARS Cannabis has invited customers and surrounding neighbors to attend a grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony commencing at JARS Southlands in Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023. Community-focused, the cannabis retailer is eager to immerse itself in the Aurora, CO community and looks forward to establishing partnerships with local organizations that will enable JARS to give back and support community development initiatives.

John Kenny from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP acted as legal counsel to both JARS Cannabis and Euflora on the transaction.