Ric Flair Is Dropping Into Detroit With His Drip Cannabis Products, He's Bringing The Party With Him

Ric Flair, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, will be in Motown next week, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Instead of green beer, Flair is bringing his very own Ric Flair Drip cannabis products.

Who’s Hosting? On March 16 and 17, Flair will visit Detroit's Cloud Cannabis, JARS, House of Dank and other dispensaries.

Ric Flair And Cannabis: A Match That Saved His Life

Flair teamed up in 2021 with Mike Tyson's weed company Tyson 2.0, which purchased "Ric Flair Drip" and the two have been working and playing together ever since. They’ve expanded to over two dozen states and Canada in the past year thanks in part to the company's co-founder and president Chad Bronstein.

The Time They Smoked Weed In Chicago's Iconic Palmer House Hotel

Flair and Tyson attended the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago last September where they famously lit up a joint and smoked it on stage while discussing the benefits of cannabis over drugs like Xanax and other addictive painkillers.

Flair told the packed conference room at the Palmer House Hotel that marijuana replaced Xanax for him as a remedy for pain. During his career, Flair used to have to wrestle up to 454 times per year.

“When this came along," Flair said as he held up a joint in his hand, "it completely erased my previous addiction.”

This is one of the many events and incidents, planned or spontaneous, that invariably occur at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conferences, which are always fun, informative and important for anyone involved or wanting to be involved in the burgeoning industry.

Join Us At The Upcoming Conference In Miami Beach

In addition to meeting such weed entrepreneurs as Mike Tyson and Ric Flair (and maybe smoking a joint with them), you’ll rub shoulders with the biggest cannabis industry players in the world. No exaggeration. Attend your choice of conferences, meetings, lectures and personal meetups going on simultaneously for two full days on two different stages, not to mention the halls of the amazing Fontainebleau Hotel. And then there's the food and social events that you won't soon forget.

Here’s a list of speakers who will be on hand at the upcoming Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach on April 11-12, 2023.

Photo taken by author