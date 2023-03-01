Tilray's CANACA Launches New Collection Of Terpene Rich Products Across Canada

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY cannabis lifestyle brand CANACA, is launching Bursts and Darts. Joining the CANACA family, the four new SKUs include Fruitsplosion and Parmigiano Dankiano Bursts, as well as Fruitsplosion and Magic Mochaccino Darts.

Bursts

Thanks to its curated blend of strains, CANACA Bursts are made of coarse ground whole flower, making them terpene-rich. Bursts are customizable and conveniently ready to add to any personal consumption methods, so that no matter how it’s rolled or packed, they provide consumer sessions with added fuel. Currently available in Ontario in 7g bags of CANACA’s newest strains: Parmigiano Dankiano and Fruitsplosion, with further National launches coming this spring.

Darts

CANACA Darts are packed with the same terpene-rich milled flower found in Bursts featuring a blend of curated strains with unexpected flavors. Darts come in slender multi pre-rolls made for on-the-go experiences – solo or social, and features an extended filter that provides a smooth, consistent burn. Grab a ten-pack of 0.4g Darts now available in CANACA’s new strains, featuring Fruitsplosion and Magic Mochaccino also in Ontario, along with further National launches coming this spring.

CANACA’s products are available in select regions and retailers across Canada.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash