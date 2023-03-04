How Top Cannabis COOs Are Streamlining Operations? Get The Inside Scoop On Corporate Efficiency From Top Executives

After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will feature cannabis executives leading the way to efficiency.

Some of the biggest challenges in the industry, including the design and implementation of policies to promote company culture, and vision, and achieve strategic objectives are faced by COOs in charge of overseeing the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of a cannabis business.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will feature top COOs who will discuss ways to address some of the main challenges in the cannabis supply chain. The list of distinguished speakers includes Darren Weiss, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF a vertically-integrated cannabis company.

In this capacity, Weiss supervises the creation of business initiatives, operation strategies, and policies often related to minimizing expenses, executing business plans; fostering employee alignment with the business model and corporate goals; and overseeing human resource management.

Are you interested in understanding how these senior executives are streamlining cannabis operations? How do they evaluate performance and think about expansion? What is in the mind of the people responsible for establishing strategic partnerships? What’s the struggle in the C-Suite to keep cannabis quality consistent? And what about budgeting? Find out all about it at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference!

Join us in April at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Are you ready?

Photo by Alvaro Reyes on Unsplash.