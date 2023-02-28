TILT To Bring Thredz, A New Stackable 510 Cartridge, To Market Via Jupiter Research

TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT announced an exclusive licensing agreement of a patented stackable cartridge technology. Jupiter Research, LLC will distribute the technology as Thredz and is expected to launch in the second quarter of this year.

Thredz is an adaptation of a 510 cartridge, enabling consumers to connect two cartridges in series to create a custom blend of oils drawn from the cartridges simultaneously. The stackable design of Thredz will allow for brands to diversify the vaporization experience while giving consumers the ability to personalize oil combinations. Thredz cartridges will integrate with existing 510 cartridges and power supplies.

“Thredz represents the latest installment in TILT’s on-going commitment to bring new innovations to market through our R&D labs and partner collaboration,” stated Cristina De Tomasi, TILT’s senior vice president of corporate development. “We continue to set ourselves apart by providing clients with leading technology that create consumer-centric experiences. Recognizing that industry leadership, inventor and patent holder Alex Pasternack sought out Jupiter as his partner to bring his concept to market.”

Added De Tomasi, “Our hardware subsidiary, Jupiter Research, allows TILT to reach well beyond those states where we maintain cannabis operations in a way that few other operators can. Through partnerships such as this, we are proud to bring a more diverse product portfolio to market for our customers across North America and overseas.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by jarmoluk and lindsayfox on Pixabay