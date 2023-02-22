SciSparc And Clearmind Reveal Three Unique Combinations Of Future Psychedelic-Based Compounds

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, announced that as part of its ongoing collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND CMND, CWY, a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated mental health problems, Clearmind has filed three provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for combinations of future psychedelic-based compounds.

The patent applications refer to novel proprietary combinations of 3,4 Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Ibogaine and Ketamine each with SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active ingredient of its proprietary CannAmide.

Overall, as part of this collaboration, six other patent applications have been filed by Clearmind with the USPTO for various combinations, three of them for the combination of SciSparc’s PEA with Clearmind’s MEAI compound (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder, treatment of cocaine addiction and treatment of obesity and its related metabolic disorders, and recently for novel proprietary combinations of lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”), psilocybin, and N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) and SciSparc’s PEA, the active ingredient of its proprietary CannAmide.

As part of the collaboration agreement, any assets generated from the collaboration will belong to both companies.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and sergeitokmakov on Pixabay