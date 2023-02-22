Michigan Cannabis Processor Faces Sanctions After Banned Insecticide Found In Products

Michigan cannabis regulators are warning consumers about products sourced from unregulated, illegal warehouses, reported Detroit Free Press.

Products dubbed "Space Rocks" and marketed under the brand Fwaygo Extracts were allegedly made by combining regulated and illicit cannabis products, according to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA).

CRA investigators suspended both medical and recreational cannabis licenses held by TAS Asset Holdings, located at 919 Filley St., Suite A in Lansing, after identifying two packages of vape cartridges that contained Bifenthrin, an insecticide banned under the regulated market.

"The conduct alleged in the formal complaints is a significant risk to the public health and safety of marijuana consumers in Michigan," Brian Hanna, executive director of the CRA, said in a news release.

The latest warning comes on the heels of a recall of some products sold by a local cannabis dispensary in Flint. In November, CRA said it tested Green Culture's consequences and determined they contained unacceptable levels of banned pesticides, heavy metals, mold and bacteria.

Safety product issues seem to be piling up in Michigan where weed industry members have likely not forgotten the 2021 product recall that affected more than 400 stores statewide.

In 2021, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), which underwent a name change last year, reported having detected "inaccurate and/or unreliable results" of all products tested by Viridis Laboratories between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16.

The 64,000-pound cannabis recall cost the industry nearly $230 million. Although, after months of legal battles, Judge Thomas Cameron ultimately ruled that the MRA's recall was "arbitrary and without basis" and could be equivalent to a "substantive due process violation."

