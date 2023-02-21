[Video] The Evolving World Of Cannabis Logistics: Nabis CEO Discusses Innovation And Progress

Benzinga's Cannabis Insider show is back with another exciting episode, featuring an exclusive interview with Vince Ning, the CEO of Nabis.

Nabis is a California-based cannabis distributor that provides end-to-end logistics and distribution services to licensed cannabis businesses.

During the interview, Ning shares his insights on the rapidly evolving cannabis industry and the challenges faced by cannabis distributors, including navigating the complex regulatory landscape. Ning also shares his thoughts on the importance of building a strong network of industry partners to ensure the smooth distribution of cannabis products.

Ning emphasizes the importance of quality assurance in the cannabis industry, explaining how Nabis ensures that every product that passes through its platform is fully compliant and of the highest quality.

Throughout the episode, Ning provides valuable insights into the cannabis distribution business, offering advice for newcomers to the industry and discussing the future of cannabis distribution. He predicts that as the industry matures, cannabis distributors will become increasingly specialized, with different companies focusing on specific areas of the supply chain.

The interview is a must-watch for anyone interested in the cannabis industry, providing a fascinating glimpse into the world of cannabis distribution and logistics. Ning's insights offer valuable information for both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry.

Overall, the latest episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider provides a unique and informative look at the challenges and opportunities in the cannabis distribution business. The interview with Vince Ning highlights the importance of quality assurance and sustainability in the industry and offers valuable insights into the future of cannabis distribution.

