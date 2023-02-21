[Video] Revolutionizing Mental Health: Filament Health CEO Discusses The Future Of Psychedelic Medicine

Cannabis enthusiasts and industry insiders alike will find the latest episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider show both informative and engaging. In this episode, co-hosts Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane interview Benjamin Lightburn, the CEO and co-founder of Filament Health FLHLF, a Canada-based company focused on advancing psychedelic therapy through research and development.

During the interview, Lightburn shares his perspective on the intersection between cannabis and psychedelics, and how the two industries are becoming increasingly intertwined. He explains how Filament Health's mission is to use psychedelic medicine to help those facing mental health issues.

Lightburn also discusses the challenges associated with investing in the psychedelics industry, which he believes is still in its early stages. Despite the challenges, he is optimistic about the future of the industry and the potential for psychedelic therapies to transform mental healthcare.

The interview delves deep into the various applications of psychedelics, including their potential for treating addiction and PTSD. Lightburn emphasizes the importance of destigmatizing these substances and increasing public awareness of their potential therapeutic benefits.

Throughout the episode, the co-hosts ask thought-provoking questions, and Lightburn's insights provide a fascinating look into the world of psychedelic medicine. The interview offers valuable information for both seasoned investors and those new to the industry.

Overall, the latest episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider offers a compelling and informative look at the growing field of psychedelic medicine. The interview with Benjamin Lightburn highlights the potential for innovative therapies and presents a unique perspective on the emerging industry.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.