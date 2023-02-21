[Video] Expert Investor Patrick Rea From Poseidon (PSDN) Shares Essential Tips For Navigating The Complex World Of Cannabis

Benzinga's Cannabis Insider is back with another exciting episode, this time featuring an exclusive interview with Patrick Rea, the Managing Director of Poseidon Garden Ventures. The venture capital firm is known for investing in early-stage cannabis companies and has made a significant impact on the industry.

In this episode, co-hosts Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane delve deep into the world of cannabis with Patrick Rea, discussing his journey in the industry and his thoughts on the current state of cannabis investments.

As an experienced investor, Rea shares his insights on the investment opportunities in the cannabis industry and highlights the importance of careful due diligence when investing in any company. He also stresses the significance of timing and the need for patience in the industry.

Rea believes that the cannabis industry is still in its early stages, and there is a lot of room for growth and innovation. Furthermore, the discussion touches upon the challenges faced by the cannabis industry, including the complex regulatory landscape and the struggles faced by companies seeking to establish themselves in the market.

Throughout the interview, Rea provides valuable insights for both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the cannabis industry, emphasizing the importance of staying up to date with the latest trends and developments.

Overall, this episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider provides a fascinating insight into the world of cannabis investments and highlights the significant role that Poseidon Garden Ventures has played in the industry's development. With the cannabis industry poised for exponential growth, the interview with Patrick Rea is a must-watch for anyone interested in the future of the industry. So, sit back, relax, and subscribe to Benzinga's Cannabis Insider to stay updated on the latest news and interviews from the world of cannabis.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.