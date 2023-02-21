Canonic Launches Six Second-Generation Cannabis Products With Higher THC And Rich Terpene Profiles

Canonic Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. EVGN EVGN launched six second-generation hybrid cannabis products in Israel. The design and development of these new cannabis products leveraged Evogene's GeneRator AI tech-engine to select desirable characteristics such as THC content and certain terpene profiles.

Canonic's second generation products are characterized by high levels of THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, at 23% and above; the highest THC percentage allowed in Israel being 24.4%. The six new products released into the market in Israel are named: Synergy (THC 24%), Combo (THC 24%), Mosaic (THC 23%), Two Stars (THC 24.2%), Mash Kush (THC 24.4%) and Blend Kush (THC 23.8%).

Eyal Ronen, CEO, stated, "Utilizing Canonic's and Evogene's advanced technologies for selecting novel genetic markers, allowed us to accelerate & direct the development of our advanced cannabis varieties. We are very proud to have completed the launch of six new products in the Israeli market, and we expect sales growth in 2023. Looking ahead, we will continue the development of our third-generation products, particularly with selecting new and unique terpenes. Furthermore, we intend to sell our products to broader markets starting with Europe."

Photo: Courtesy of Canonic