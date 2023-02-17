Doobie Delivery Expands Direct-To-Consumer Cannabis Program With TILT's Commonwealth Alternative Care

Doobie announced a direct-to-consumer recreational cannabis delivery partnership with multi-state operator TILT Holdings' TLLTF TILT Massachusetts retail dispensary Commonwealth Alternative Care, which has a medical dispensary in Cambridge and medical and recreational dispensaries in Brockton and Taunton.

Through Doobie Direct, customers in the Boston metro area and southeastern MA will be able to order their favorite products directly on the Commonwealth Alternative Care website and have them delivered directly to their doors.

"Doobie is committed to expanding our direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery program to ensure that consumers have convenient access to the highest quality cannabis products," stated Ericca Kennedy, co-founder of Doobie. "We are excited to launch a direct-to-consumer partnership with Commonwealth Alternative Care, our first vertically integrated multi-state operator direct-to-consumer partner," she added.

Commonwealth Alternative Care's facility in Taunton includes 56,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, and a full commercial kitchen and extraction facility producing more than 30,000 packaged units per month across dozens of demand-driven SKUs. They are partnered with brands including Airo, Black Buddha Cannabis, Her Highness, Highsman, Old Pal and Toast. Additionally, they'll be launching Coda Signature and Little Beach Harvest brand products in 2023.

Doobie's partnership with Commonwealth Alternative Care is the cannabis delivery partner's third direct-to-consumer partnership, following launches with cannabis beverage brand CANN and vaporizer brand Fernway.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay