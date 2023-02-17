Trulieve To Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales At Relocated Bristol, CT Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL announced its dispensary in Bristol, Connecticut will begin selling adult-use cannabis products on February 17 at 10 a.m. Recently relocated to 820 Farmington Ave., the company's hybrid (medical and adult-use) dispensary will have operating hours of 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, with the first hour of each day reserved for medical-only sales.

The adult-use launch ribbon-cutting event will be held on February 17 at 10 a.m. The Trulieve celebration will include food, music and swag giveaways. The new showroom and parking at the new location enhance the overall customer experience.

"Trulieve has a long history in Connecticut that dates back to the first medical cannabis sale in 2014, so we are proud to now offer adult-use cannabis in the state," stated Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our team is ready to welcome patients and customers into this beautiful new Trulieve dispensary. We remain committed to supporting our patients throughout their cannabis journey and expanding our offerings to Connecticut's new adult-use cannabis market."

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis