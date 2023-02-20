Stellar Weed Lifehacks: 3 Overlooked Ways To Enhance Your High

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission.

The psychotropic effects of weed are substantial. However, you might be getting less out of your high than you could be.

The benefits of smoking cannabis are countless. There is a wide range of effects when it comes to enjoying this special plant, including health advantages and exhilaration. However, habitual cannabis users know very well how quickly their tolerance may grow.

You really planned everything so well and visited your favorite cannabis dispensary. Or maybe you ordered the best cannabis delivery service that reached you just in time. But it all got dull when you lit up. You just failed to get the high you expect.

Mood ruined, right?

Perhaps you don’t notice it at first but things are getting boring now. This cannabis is calmer and more subdued than you probably anticipated. Well, we totally understand that having to deal with this issue is very annoying.

Fortunately, there are some overlooked tactics that you can use to get the most out of your cigarette sessions.

Store Your Weed Correctly

Where do you put your weed when you get it delivered to your house or buy it from a reputable cannabis dispensary? Using a plastic container or the bag the weed came in could suck up the herb’s effectiveness.

Plastic conducts electricity, which will destroy the THC in your flowers’ trichomes. A strong and durable container, such as a jar made of glass or steel, can prevent this from happening.

Some cannabis dispensaries have adjustable in-built humidity settings, while others use replaceable humidity packs. An easy alternative to these is to leave an orange, lemon, or lime peel sealed in with your cannabis for two to three hours to cure.

Preventing your stock from drying out, crumbling, and losing its potency is a good idea. To maintain your stash’s quality, put it away in a dark and cold spot where no direct sunlight can reach.

Make Smarter Choices

We assume that you have found a reliable supplier or the best cannabis dispensary. If you reside in a place where dispensaries or cannabis clubs are legal, this will be much less of a hassle. Even if you’re in a place with few options, you might be able to find out what kind of cannabis strain you’re being served.

This should be sufficient to enable you to explore the cultivar on the right site and gain some basic insight. You can also find relevant information about the prominent cannabinoids and terpenes in various strains, as well as other aspects of the strain’s phytochemical profile online. Different combinations of these chemicals can produce effects ranging from cerebral euphoria to a full-body buzz.

Estimates of expected THC concentrations are also easily available. These characteristics will, of course, change. But it usually depends on two important things, which is the grower and the source of the seeds. The best course of action is to try out various strains until you find one that gives you the desired effects.

Experiment With New Approaches

With the passage of time, things can start to get dull and lose their shine. This may cause you to quicken or slow down your cannabis high. You may be more conscientious about your smoking habits. The intensity of the surge can be raised by prolonging the inhalation.

Plus, you need to stop smoking your blessings to death and learn to appreciate them while they last. But, at the same time, you should also think about alternating your normal cigarette with something else now and then.

If you’re not a fan of smoking out of the pipe, you may always switch to a joint or bong. Edibles, concentrates, and vaping are all some common options that work best when you get them delivered to your door steps. The point is merely to provide a brief diversion.

Final Step: Shake Things Up

Last but not least, switching things around as much as you can definitely help you feel even more euphoric. If you usually light up as soon as you wake up, we suggest delaying your habit until the evening.

Try skipping days in between sessions and alter your method of consuming cannabis. You can easily switch between joints, dabs, vapes, edibles, and even tinctures.

Our bodies are very good when it comes to adapting to various routines. So if you want to keep your cannabis experiences interesting, try consuming it at odd hours or in unusual ways. Eliminating the same boring routine and viewing each smoking session as an opportunity for discovery can greatly enhance the experience.

You can begin in a variety of ways, some of which include enjoying a quick cannabis delivery. So spice things up a bit and experience the cannabis boost you’ve been seeking!

