Building A Greener Future: Regennabis To Gather Global Leaders At The United Nations In NYC

Regennabis, an ESG advisory for the global cannabis and hemp market, is gearing up for its second annual Regenerative Cannabis Live Event at the United Nations Delegates Dining Room in New York City on May 11th.

This exclusive gathering will bring together more than 300 government and corporate leaders from across the globe to explore the economic, social, and environmental impact of the cannabis and hemp industry, and how it aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The event, which is reserved for Regennabis members, partners, UN representatives and media, will host a lineup of more than 30 speakers, including six keynote addresses and four panels. Government officials from Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States are expected to attend.

"Regennabis' expertise in the cannabis and hemp industry, along with its focus on sustainability, branding, and ESG frameworks, is truly ground-breaking," said Will Kennedy, senior program officer at the UN office for partnerships.

Patrick McCartan, CEO of Regennabis, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, "As the global industry evolves and faces new opportunities and challenges, we're honored to host the seminal cannabis and hemp event that brings together the entire ecosystem and market at the United Nations."

Regennabis' first Regenerative Cannabis Live Event was held at the same venue on May 5th, 2022, and saw a capacity crowd of attendees and over 1,000 virtual participants. To become a member of Regennabis, a partner organization, or to speak at the May 11th event, visit regennabis.com