ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Panther Group Raises $3M For Single-State Cannabis Operator In Maine

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
February 2, 2023 2:57 PM | 1 min read
Panther Group Raises $3M For Single-State Cannabis Operator In Maine

Panther Group, an Atlanta-based cannabis advisory firm, has successfully raised $3 million in debt for a single-state operator in Maine, using its innovative and collaborative approach.

Panther's extensive network and decades of experience across multiple disciplines makes it a valuable resource for clients in the cannabis space. The firms uses this advantage to identify the best debt solutions and create a competitive bidding process.

According to the team, investors can trust Panther to provide access to highly-vetted deals, thanks to the company's network of over 100,000 investors and cannabis businesses.

Panther has deployed over $30 million in the cannabis industry and supports growth-stage companies through their exit with capital advisory, growth marketing, and business improvement solutions.

"The cannabis market is challenging, but securing funds takes creativity," says Josh Salzman, head of mergers & acquisitions, debt, and real estate at Panther Group. "Every funded client is a testament to the strength of our ecosystem and the expertise and dedication of our team."

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Panther GroupCannabisNewsFinancingMarkets

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved