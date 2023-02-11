Auto Parts Theft Takes Surprising Turn As Stolen Porsche Headlights Are Used For Growing Weed

By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo

LED headlights are really powerful and energy efficient being extremely effective for indoor cultivation.

It seems that auto parts theft in Brazil is commonplace. But Pothead points out the theft of headlights from the luxury brand Porsche DRPRF POAHY to be used in cannabis crops because they are ideal for maximizing illumination and speeding up the harvest.

Lights are one of the most expensive tools to do an interior, and the fact that it is easy to remove the optics of a vehicle has made several thieves see a business opportunity. The prices at which they are sold in the marketplaces vary. However, the cost to replace the part of a Panamera or Cayenne is around USD 4,000.

The truth is that xenon bulbs have a light/heat ratio that makes the crop generate a high yield because it covers the amount of electricity that an indoor requires. The thefts of these bulbs, which are carried out with just a screwdriver, have been going on for more than 10 years, according to The Guardian.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices are going up soon.

Nuestro contenido en Español:

La Planta de Marihuana, Parte por Parte

Marihuana Macho: ¿Cómo Difiere de la Marihuana Hembra?

Marihuana Hermafrodita: Qué Hacer si tu Planta Hembra se Vuelve Macho (y Cómo Evitarlo)

Hemp: Qué Es el Cáñamo y Cómo Difiere de la Marihuana

Image By El Planteo