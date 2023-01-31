Cannabis Real Estate? Meet Green Life Business' Drew Mathews, He Knows All About It

After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events simultaneously taking place on two stages at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

Benzinga will feature Drew Mathews, Green Life Business Group Inc. CEO and founder of one of the top agencies that represent the largest number of cannabis companies in California.

Mathews founded the San Diego-based company, seeking to provide comprehensive consultation to cannabis business owners and entrepreneurs on all aspects of transacting and/or maintaining cannabis companies. “We are completely independent, unbiased, and transparent in our role as premier cannabis business brokers,” per the company website.

A Solution To Realtors And Brokers In The Cannabis Industry

As California's premiere cannabis business brokerage, Mathews seeks to promote the highest level of transparency and improve the public perspective of realtors and brokers in the industry.

With a network of over 20,000 qualified cannabis business buyers, the company also hopes to not only maintain but increase its recognition as a top producer and respected leader within the industry.

In 2020, Green Life Group announced it had sold seven businesses in just under two months. They included medical-only dispensaries to delivery businesses. "One of them remarkably sold before even getting to the market, for an astonishing $5.65 million. The total purchase price was over $12 million."

Image By PIC SNIPE on Shutterstock and LinkedIn Edited By Benzinga