Cannabis Farmers Markets In CA, Legalization In MN, USDA's Hemp Report, TX's Outdated Program And More

During the annual workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in California, Brian Foss, director of planning, said the county is looking into changes to cannabis regulation, from zoning to droning, the authorities are looking into efficient policies, reported local media.

But there's more. “We still think there are some additional things that need to be looked at or potential changes (...)There’s also, in talking with the cannabis industry, a desire to have a direct-to-consumer type model of an allowance, kind of like a farmers market or a temporary event where a number of vendors could come to a site and sell products during the day or maybe over a weekend,” Foss said.

Cannabis Bills Move Forward In MN

File 100 is a bill sponsored by Rep. Zach Stephenson to legalize adult-use cannabis in the State of Minnesota. Before becoming Law, the bill needs to go through 14 committees. On Thursday the bill went through the Labor and Industry Finance and Policy Committee.

“Minnesotans are ready. The time has come to legalize adult-use cannabis in the State of Minnesota. Our current laws are doing more harm than good and Minnesotans deserve the dignity and respect to make their own decisions about cannabis," Stephenson said before the Committee. "This bill shifts cannabis from the illicit marketplace into a legally regulated marketplace where we can address some of the downstream impacts of cannabis consumption in a more honest way, an attempt to give people freedom.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently released a proposed budget for the 2023 session that includes legalizing recreational cannabis, as reported first by CBS Minnesota.

USDA Weekly Hemp Report (It's Free)

The USDA AMS (Agricultural Marketing Service) announced its first edition of the weekly National Hemp Report. The report, which is free and publicly available, provides “unbiased, timely, and accurate data to help industry stakeholders make business decisions,” said the USDA on social media.

The USDA AMS administers programs that create domestic and international marketing opportunities for U.S. producers of food, fiber and specialty crops. The report contains retail advertised prices of hemp products nationally and by region, along with volumes and cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) values of hemp imports into the United States.

“The National Hemp Report will equip stakeholders with weekly price and volume information to help guide smart business decisions,” said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt in a press release. The National Hemp Report will be issued every Wednesday.

“Retail advertised prices for hemp are currently available as part of the National Retail Report-Specialty Crops. This new report will be the first-time movement volumes or CIF values of hemp commodities will be published by USDA Market News. It is also the first Market News report dedicated solely to this new commodity group,” per the press release.

TX’s Outdated Cannabis Program

Although Texas has a Compassionate Use Program (CUP) for cannabis, local media and activists argue it remains one of the most restrictive in the United States.

"We need a comparable program to what other states have adopted," said Jax James, executive director for Texas NORML. "If our state is going to continue moving ahead with baby steps, we're going to continue holding back patient access."

Other advocates agreed. "We're looking for safe and legal access inside the state of Texas," added Lisa Sewell, director of operations for Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy. "We're not looking for the black market."

Cannabis Education In Nevada

The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) is offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. CSN has partnered with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education, to offer three cannabis certificate programs.

CSN will offer certificate programs for advanced dispensary associates, advanced manufacturing agents and advanced cultivation technicians.

“Our partnership will propel us where we can prepare local talent for (...) economic mobility,” said Stavan Corbett, CSN director of Business Development in a press release published by FOX5Vegas.

Photo by Utsav Srestha on Unsplash.