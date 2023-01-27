Cannadelic Miami, Cannabis & Psychedelics Convention Presented By Psychedelics Today Ands Cookies, Returns Feb 2-4

Cannadelic Miami, a cannabis and psychedelics convention presented by Psychedelics Today and Berner's Cookies, is set to take place between February 2 and February 4, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center. The event will feature an array of workshops, immersive experiences, and the first annual Entheo Awards.

The convention will bring together a diverse group of influential speakers, including world-renowned mycologist Paul Stamets, futurist and philosopher Jason Silva, and Dr. Rick Doblin, the founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

The lineup will also include cannabis and psychedelics experts from The New York Times and Forbes, as well as scientists, advocates, and business leaders.

Cannadelic Miami will offer a wide range of activities for attendees, including 150+ cannabis and psychedelic vendors, a visionary art gallery with live painting, guided meditations, a yoga and Zen lounge, and two big after-party experiences. The event is expected to draw 15,000 attendees.

One of the highlights of the event will be the Entheo Awards dinner on Friday night, where Paul Stamets will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Stamets, who is the author of six books and the founder of Fungi Perfecti, will also participate in a fireside chat with The New York Times.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including the future of marijuana legalization, treating physical pain with psychedelics, the spiritual roots of entheogenic substances, and equity in cannabis and psychedelics.

“We are truly in a psychedelic renaissance as psychedelics promise to impact our society in many ways, from mental health to physical well-being,” said Pete Sessa, co-founder of the Cannadelic event series. “We are thrilled to be back in Miami, bringing the most authoritative minds in the industry to help people better understand the ways psychedelic modalities can benefit their life. With our packed expo floor and evening events, Cannadelic Miami is an event not to be missed. Miami is truly the magic city in February. The weather & vibe is unlike anyplace else in the world.”

Event Details

Venue : DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33126

: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33126 Dates : Thu, Feb 2, 2023, 9:00 AM – Sat, Feb 4, 2023, 11:30 PM EST

: Thu, Feb 2, 2023, 9:00 AM – Sat, Feb 4, 2023, 11:30 PM EST Registration: https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/

The expo and networking floor is free, however, registration is required. Full conference details including the speaker lineup can be found on the Cannadelic Miami website.