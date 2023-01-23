Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Loans $116K To Michigan Edibles Company For Purchase Of Extraction Equipment

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital, a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has provided Cultio a loan of $116,000 for equipment purchases.

Founded and operated by Derek M. Chaney and Marina L. Morbeck, Cultio is a cannabis startup in Leslie, Michigan that is expanding into the cannabis processing and consumables market. The loan will allow Cultio to buy extraction equipment from Extraction Tek, which designs, engineers and fabricates stainless-steel hydrocarbon and ethanol extraction solutions and post-processing equipment for cannabis processors.

“It is no stretch to say that this equipment will be mission critical to Cultio’s operations. Going forward, our attention will primarily be on extraction, so we can deliver the highest-quality hydrocarbon-derived concentrates and edibles,” Chaney stated. “We are grateful to have found a trusted and transparent source of capital.”

Andrew Kaye, chief commercial officer of SLMC, stated: “Cultio really understands their market, we are incredibly impressed by Cultio’s relentless focus on excellence in every part of manufacturing their product, from which plants genetics they select, to what the final product looks like on display. We can’t wait to see how they help shape the consumables space.”

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay

Related News

Harvest Care Medical Secures Loan From Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Funds



