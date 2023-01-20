Ricky Williams' Highsman Cannabis Products Launch In Arizona Via Trulieve

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL announced the official launch of Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by NFL legend Ricky Williams. Highsman will be available statewide in all Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations starting January 20.

"Our expansion into Arizona is made possible through our retail partnership with Trulieve, and Abundant Organics, whose organic living soil cultivation techniques produce some of the cleanest and most flavorful flower I've tried," stated Williams, founder and president of Highsman. “Both partners clearly see the Highsman vision and share the same enthusiasm for physical and mental healing as I do. Highsman is for anyone seeking greatness, mental and spiritual well-being."

Williams will be making personal appearances at the following Trulieve and Harvest retail locations for a meet-and-greet:

Wednesday, January 25 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. – Harvest of Cottonwood, 2400 Arizona 89A 6:00 - 6:30 p.m. – Harvest of Phoenix Alhambra, 2630 W Indian School Rd. 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. – Trulieve of Roosevelt Row, 1007 N 7 th St.

Thursday, January 26 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. – Harvest of Tempe, 710 W Elliot Rd. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. – Harvest of South Mesa, 938 E Juanita Ave. 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. – Harvest of Scottsdale, 15190 N Hayden Rd.



Highsman will be exclusively available at Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations until February 4. Highsman has partnered with Abundant Organics to bring premium organically grown cannabis to Trulieve and Harvest's Arizona locations. Personally curated by Williams, the product selection includes eighths and pre-rolls.

Williams will also be making an appearance at Trulieve's Cannablitz party on February 11.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

