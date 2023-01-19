Scotland-Based Cannabis Startup Hilltop Leaf Scores £2 Million Investment

Cannabis cultivator Hilltop Leaf received £2 million as part of a private investment to become one of the largest medical cannabis producers in the U.K., according to the Insider.

Hilltop Leaf founder Hamish Clegg noted how medicinal cannabis use is growing, but that the U.K. currently remains reliant on imports.

Founded in 2019, Hilltop Leaf aims to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis-based products for human medicinal use (CBPMs). It also has a research partnership with Nottingham Trent University, which specializes in clinical trials and testing.

The company plans to compete with suppliers in other countries such as Canada, Germany, and Israel.

In addition, the company has an 11,000 square-mile production facility and hopes to supply over 10% of the U.K. market.

Image By Hilltop Leaf Via the Insider UK

In 2018, Great Britain legalized the medicinal use of marijuana being used by more than 20,000 patients in the U.K. However, around 1.8 million people in the U.K. use ‘black market’ cannabis to treat medical conditions, per the Centre for Medicinal Cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy Of Matteo Paganelli On Unsplash