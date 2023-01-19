This Midwestern State Rejoins The Magic Mushroom Therapy Discussion Club With Revised Bill

Missouri Rep. Tony Lovasco (R) recently came through on his announced plan of filing a psychedelics bill with a revised measure that calls for legal psilocybin therapy for serious mental health cases, as first noted by Marijuana Moment.

The new house bill HB 869 would allow for psilocybin use in the treatment of PTSD, severe depression, terminal illness or mental health conditions for which traditional therapies have failed

Regulated by the Dept. of Health and Senior Services, the state agency is summoned to approve petitions adding a new condition for psilocybin therapy, provided evidence exists that it would benefit people suffering from that condition.

While it would not strictly legalize psilocybin, its possession (up to four grams) by patients and healthcare services providers would be decriminalized.

The proposal once included other psychedelics, but its sponsor eventually narrowed it down to psilocybin alone. Nonetheless, it is progressive in the sense that it proposes to expand patient access should the magic mushroom component be rescheduled or even descheduled on the federal Controlled Substances Act.

If so, adults over 21 could become eligible for psilocybin therapy if they can attest not having a condition for which the psychedelic holds any contraindications.

Lovasco is not alone on the quest for legal psilocybin therapy. In fact, psychedelics legalization seems to be a topic around which both parties are coming together, not just in Missouri but as a national trend.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Eskymaks and Billion Photos on Shutterstock.