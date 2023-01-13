Lifted Made Teams Up With Cali Sweets To Manufacture And Distribute Its Disposable Vape And Gummy Products

Lifted Made, Kenosha, Wisconsin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. LIFD has entered into a five year agreement to serve as the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and distributor of disposable vape products and gummy products for Cali Sweets, LLC, North Hollywood, California, under the brand names Koko Puffz and Koko Gummiez. Under the agreement, among other things:

Lifted Made will manufacture, market and distribute such Cali Sweets products and brands, with Lifted Made and Cali Sweets sharing equally in certain production and marketing costs on a dollar-for-dollar basis;

Cali Sweets will provide social media marketing services for such Cali Sweets products and brands, and for Lifted Made's products under its Urb Finest Flowers brand; and

Revenue will be divided 60% to Lifted Made, and 40% to Cali Sweets

Nick Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and vice chairman and COO of LFTD Partners, stated, "We are very excited about this agreement! Flo Mirsky has a proven track record of mobilizing social media influencers in Southern California in support of Cali Sweets' innovative and highly desirable products, such as Cali Sweets' runaway success with Koko Nuggz. We look forward to partnering with Flo and her team, starting immediately."

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay

Related News

Lifted Made To Recoup $1M Of The Losses From Clogged Disposable Vape Devices

LFTD Partners Q3 Revenue Grows 27% YoY To $11.2M

Despite Strong Income And Revenue Growth LFTD Stock Plunges Following Earnings Release