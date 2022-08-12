Despite Strong Income And Revenue Growth LFTD Stock Plunges Following Earnings Release

LFTD Partners Inc. LIFD Q2 2022 revenue increased 151% to $16.8 million, up from $6.7 million in Q2 2021.
Q2 2022 Compared to Q2 2021:
Operating margin increased 3.14% to 26.40%, up from 23.25%
Net income increased 102% to $3.2 million up from $1.6 million- the eighth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income
Basic earnings per share ("EPS") increased 64% to $0.23 per share, up from $0.14
Diluted EPS up 82% to $0.20 per share, up from $0.11
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were 14.1 million and 15.9 million respectively
Balance Sheet Highlights - June 30, 2022 Compared to December 31, 2021:
Cash on hand increased 134% to $3.8 million up from $1.6 million
Inventory increased 164% to $10 million, up from $3.8 million
Current assets increased 50% to $19.7 million, up from $13.2 million
Current ratio increased to 2.09, from 1.10
Working capital increased 725% to $10.3 million, up from $1.2 million.
Nicholas S. Warrender, vice chairman and COO of LFTD Partners, and founder and CEO of Lifted Made, stated, "Q2 2022 was a record quarter for us in terms of net income, earnings per share, and free cash flow."
Price Action
LFTD Partners shares were trading 18.46% lower at $6.36 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.
