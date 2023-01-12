Curaleaf Opening Palm Beach Gardens Cannabis Dispensary And Launching New BlueKudu Chocolates In Florida

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced the opening of its Palm Beach Gardens dispensary as well as the expansion of BlueKudu infused chocolate flavors available on Florida retail menus.

Located near Palm Beach Gardens at 3540 Northlake Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33403, the new 4,500 sq. ft. dispensary opens its doors to patients on January 13 at 9:00 a.m., with ongoing operating hours of 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A grand opening celebration is planned for January 20, and will commence with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and local vendors.

Beginning on January 13, Florida patients will have access to two new flavors of BlueKudu artisanal infused chocolates: espresso dark chocolate and caramel milk chocolate. Both flavors will be available for preorder online, in-store, and via statewide delivery.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding access to medical cannabis for Florida's growing patient population and to bring more premium edibles to the state with our new BlueKudu products," stated Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We look forward to welcoming patients in the Palm Beach area with an unrivaled retail experience and the high-quality, trusted cannabis products they can rely on."

The new location offers a broad selection of cannabis products, including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf.

