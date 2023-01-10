Drippy Debuts Cannabis-Infused Sodas, Pairs Beverages With... Augmented Reality?

Drippy Enterprises recently announced the launch of its first line of cannabis-infused soda.

The Los Angeles-based company, which also produces clothing and accessories, boasts less sugar and 100% natural ingredients in its beverages.

Each can also includes "precisely dosed psychoactive effects" dubbed "The Full Body Drip."

Image By Drippy Enterprises

Drippy’s Customer Experience Matters

The company — which allows customers to vote on innovations such as flavors, package design, and in-person experiences — has also launched a series of virtual and augmented reality experiences on Instagram and WhatsApp.

The launch coincides with an immersive online platform that will eventually become a cannabis retail delivery program throughout California.

The platform is expected to feature immersive experiences like live performances, educational sessions, integrated Twitter spaces, and exclusive merchandise for High Club members, who have received special access to sporting events and concerts through the High Club program.

Currently, the High Club House website is developing a virtual dispensary for customers in California to purchase products directly from distributors.

"As legacy cannabis consumers, our team saw that the emerging brands in the 'drinkables' category were overlooking the legacy cannabis market but rather they pandered to a new consumer who was looking for low dose, non-alcoholic social beverages," founding member Michael Thale told Benzinga last year.

Image By Drippy Enterprises