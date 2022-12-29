BREAKING: Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Cannabis

After acquiring the famed Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg is launching a new cannabis brand, Death Row Cannabis.

The first drop is being announced on social media at @DeathRowRecords and @DeathRowCannabis this Thursday at 11 am ET/8 am PT, accompanied by an animation of the record label's globally recognized logo and a reveal of a branded pre-roll tube.

The video was created by artist MylarMen, and the soundtrack, by Kevin Gilliam aka DJ Battlecat.

A New Twist To An OG Brand

For more than 30 years, Death Row Records has been responsible for supporting some of the most significant musicians in the world, from Dr. Dre to 2Pac. With Snoop Dogg's recent acquisition, the label got a new breath of life, reemerging as a multi-category cultural platform across music, fashion, entertainment, and now cannabis - all united by the blockchain.

As the team explains, all elements of the former label are being refitted for today’s audience and its evolving tastes.

In this sense, the first cannabis drop debuts in limited-edition commemorative metallic bags, featuring the iconic hooded prisoner figure seated in an electric chair on the front. Unlike the classic prisoner that represented the label, this new logo features a man with one hand broken free, which he uses to smoke a fat doobie.

The curation of the cannabis brand will be done by AK, a longtime West Coast legacy cultivator and industry insider hand-picked by Snoop himself, best known for his role alongside former partner WizardTrees in sprouting, selecting, and expertly growing the RS11, Studio 54, and Shirazi strains from exotic cannabis breeder DEO. AK is the man behind the IYKYK brand SMKRS and is also well known as the VP of Cultivation for TRP LLC, which owns a majority of the Cookies stores across the nation including their facilities in Florida. AK’s reputation for growing “fire” weed and his palette when it comes to selecting winning strains, keeps people camped out in lines in front of their dispensaries.

Launching in stores next week, Death Row Cannabis is not one to keep its fans waiting: The brand will soon make an announcement with an exact date and locations for its debut drop. Select Cookies California stores (Brentwood, San Bernardino and San Diego) will be the first locations to carry Death Row Cannabis, with other locations and more states to follow soon.