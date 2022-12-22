Trulieve Settles With Occupational Safety And Health Administration

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL has entered into a voluntary agreement with the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that will result in additional health and safety protections for Trulieve workers at its cannabis manufacturing facilities.

Under the agreement, Trulieve will undertake a study to determine whether ground cannabis dust is required to be classified as a "hazardous chemical" in the occupational setting, according to OSHA regulations. Work on the study is to be complete by May 29, 2023.

Pending the outcome of the study, Trulieve will design and implement a temporary information and training program that alerts employees to potential allergic reactions they might experience working with ground cannabis dust in an occupational setting. The program will include information about steps employees should take if they experience symptoms of allergies related to ground cannabis dust. Work on that program is already underway.

As part of the agreement, the original $35,219 fine against Trulieve has been reduced to $14,502. Two of the "serious" items in the citation were withdrawn. The withdrawn items involved having a "safety data sheet" and providing training under OSHA's hazard communication standard. The remaining citation, which identified the standard for listing "hazardous chemicals," was replaced with a citation about conducting a hazard analysis.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

