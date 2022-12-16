Pure Sunfarms Launches Its First Infused Cannabis Pre-Roll

Pure Sunfarms Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF, enters the infused pre-roll category for the first time with the introduction of Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls, and is also launching a new gummy offering, Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms.

Pure Sunfarms Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls will be available in:

Bubble Hash Infused Black Cherry Punch Pre-rolls (3 x 0.5g) are packed with Black Cherry Punch flower, a strain known for its cherry aromas and high THC, infused with solventless full melt bubble hash. Made of natural paper, each pre-roll is finished with a twisted end to prevent spillage and act as a wick.

Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms will be available in three flavors:

Rhubarb Pie Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms, a THC gummy, with the taste of homemade rhubarb pie, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the indica strain Pink Kush, featuring 5mg THC per gummy.

Cherry Cola Float 5:1 Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms, a CBD forward gummy with the classic taste of a cherry cola float, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the hybrid strain ACDC, featuring 25mg CBD & 5mg THC per gummy.

Lemon Meringue Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms (coming soon), a THC gummy with the sweet taste of tangy lemon curd and fluffy marshmallow meringue, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the hybrid strain Jet Fuel Gelato, featuring 5mg THC per gummy.

Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls and Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms are now available in Ontario and will be in BC and Alberta in the months ahead.

