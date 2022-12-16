Tilray's RIFF Cannabis Brand Launches Limited-Edition Craft Flower Strains

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, launched a new limited edition, craft flower series by lifestyle brand, RIFF. The brand’s new series is designed to introduce two new collections of craft flower featuring a rotation of limited edition, rare genetics.

Under RIFF’s new Orbital flower collection, consumers will find a rotation of indica strains to choose from, while the Crossfade flower collection rotates sativa strains.

RIFF’s first rotation of the Orbital and Crossfade collections include:

Orbital Indica - Cherry Moon Pie: With a high range potency of THC, Cherry Moon Pie’s lineage is derived from two classic strains: Cherry Pie and Bubba Kush, featuring a pungent aroma and mint green bud with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. Available in 3.5g whole flower only in Ontario.

Orbital Indica - Purple Cotton Candy: Featuring deep purple with lime green and orange hairs on these buds, this high THC Purple Cotton Candy strain is the result of Granddaddy Purps and Cotton Candy Kush. Available in 3.5g whole flower in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.

Crossfade Sativa - Melonaide: Coming in with another high THC potency, Melonaide lineage is derived from Watermelon Zkittles and Lemon Tree. Available in 3.5g whole flower in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec.

Crossfade Sativa - Juicy Fruit: Its lineage is derived from Afghani and Thai, available now in 3.5g whole flower only in Alberta.

Available only for a limited time, the first drop of RIFF Orbital Indica and Crossfade Sativa strains can be found in select markets and retailers across Canada. Once these exclusive drops are gone, they’re gone.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Related News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Signs Bill To Bolster Local Hemp Industry