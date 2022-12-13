Grown Rogue Q4 Revenue Grows 35% YoY To $5M

Grown Rogue International Inc. GRUSF GRIN released its unaudited fiscal fourth quarter 2022 results for the three months ended October 31, 2022, revealing revenue of $5.07 million compared to $3.76 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 35%.
Q4 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.66 million compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 39%.
-
Gross profit was $1.64 million
-
Positive free cash flow for Q4 2022 and fiscal 2022
-
Subsequent to quarter-end, closed a $2.0 million convertible debenture financing
-
Net loss after taxes was $451,630
"I couldn't be more thrilled about our record revenue and adjusted EBITDA, closing out a record year including achieving positive free cash flow for the year," stated Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. "It's even more exciting to watch our team continue to increase market share in Oregon and Michigan by staying true to our focus towards ensuring customers experience leading craft quality and genetics at an attractive value. Our business continues to show scale, with revenue up 35% year over year and aEBITDA up 39%, despite pricing headwinds in our markets, particularly in Michigan", continued Strickler.
Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.
Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash
Related News
Grown Rogue Closes $2.0M Convertible Debenture Financing
Grown Rogue Q3 Revenue Grows 40% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?
Grown Rogue Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 205% YoY, Positive Net Income
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.