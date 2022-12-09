Is 'Buy Weed From Women' The Great Cannabis Unifier? Here's What The Founder Says

Indeed, the cannabis industry is highly competitive. But for Jasmine Mans' product design house — Buy Weed From Women (BWFW) — there is no rivalry.

"There are different stores in the U.S. and Canada that wear BWFW shirts to work," Mans told Forbes. "We came into the industry as a unifier for brands that may otherwise be in competition."

The New Jersey-based firm advocates supporting women entrepreneurs and cannabis legalization. Recall in 2020 when BWFW partnered with Etain Health for "Good Weed Good Women." Part of their earnings went to the New York City Food Bank.

Racism & Sexism In The Industry

When asked if there was sexism and racism within the cannabis industry, Mans cited her upbringing in North, New Jersey, where there had been "an intense War On Drugs."

"Black men and women who held cannabis have been criminalized," she said. “Think about the hand... In white hands, cannabis looks holistic. Something connected to yoga, to feeling free." And she continued: "In black hands, it’s the exact opposite. It is drugs, criminalization, a gateway to crime, and a gateway to even worse drugs."

Mans also pointed out how, in the U.S., the first licenses “went to wealthy, white-ran companies."

Impacting Communities In A Positive Way

Mans also praised the work of Cannaclusive, which raises funds and promotes access to credit for black-owned and women-owned small businesses.

It also donates to organizations dedicated to formulating curricula in the cannabis business, marketing, and branding, as well as training for the proper enforcement of legal and phytosanitary regulations for the production of cannabis and its derivatives.

“You see 'how can we cooperate so that we all win?' I don't see that outside of POC and women-run spaces,” Mans said.

Benzinga's Take: We understand that costs can be prohibitive for many companies in the space so we’re providing a series of scholarships in partnership with WomenGrow, Minorities for Medical Marijuana, and Minority Cannabis Business Association to enable and support access for women and minority-owned businesses.

