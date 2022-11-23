Organigram Launches Holy Mountain Cannabis Brand Focusing On Value Whole Flower And Hash Categories

Organigram Holdings Inc. OGI OGI launched HOLY MOUNTAIN, the company’s newest value brand featuring an initial lineup of dried flower strains and entering the market with value pressed hash. With the introduction of HOLY MOUNTAIN, Organigram will now offer value-priced flower in an expanded range of sizes, starting with 3.5g offerings at launch and additional sized formats expected soon after.

“The HOLY MOUNTAIN brand will feature iconic flower cultivars including MAC-1 and R*NTZ. Additionally, the 2g Pressed Hash Cube represents the newest hash product being produced at our Quebec-based hash facility located in the foothills of the Tremblant Mountain,” stated Eric Williams senior director of marketing at Organigram.

The first HOLY MOUNTAIN products to come to market are:

R*NTZ: Featuring fruit, berry and gas aromas, this indica draws on its Zkittlez and Gelato lineage and offers a THC range of 18-24%

MAC-1: MAC-1 buds pair 18-24% THC with citrus, diesel and spice aromas, and descend from a lineage of Miracle 15 and Alien Cookies

PRESSED HASH: This 2g hash cube, crafted by the team known for Organigram-owned Tremblant Hash, features classic spicy and herbal aromas and THC of 29-36%

Consumers and retailers will now have access to Organigram’s high-quality, Moncton-grown whole flower in multiple sizes at an appealing price point.

Organigram has also launched new value brand Wô Lá, which has the same value flower focus as HOLY MOUNTAIN but created specifically for the Quebec market.

Both HOLY MOUNTAIN and Wô Lá are now available at select retailers across Canada.

Graphic: Courtesy of Business Wire

