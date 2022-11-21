Humboldt Family Farms Launches Legendary Cannabis Line In Collaboration With Legacy Craft Farmers

Humboldt Family Farms launched a line of hand-curated, sun-grown cannabis in collaboration with legacy craft farmers from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. Available for direct-to-home delivery through online ordering, Humboldt Family Farms offers premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls – all 100% grown in Humboldt County.

When buying from the Humboldt Family Farms consumers have access to more information about the products than ever before. Through extensive lab testing, Humboldt identifies and informs customers about the specific benefits and experiences they can expect from each product through the identification of the cannabinoids and terpene profiles of each product.

"We are thrilled to bring consumers our line of premium craft Cannabis and brands grown by legacy farmers," said Scott Vasterling, founder of Humboldt Family Farms. "Our network of dedicated farmers has made a huge impact on this fast-growing category over generations. Beyond providing exceptional 100% Humboldt-derived Cannabis, we saw a need to offer consumers direct access to comprehensive terpene profiles so they can better select the flavors and effects that benefit them the most."

Humboldt Family Farms' initial product offerings include:

Premium Flower The Original F1 Blue Dream Premium Flower: A Sativa dominant hybrid delivering a balanced high with stimulating cerebral effects, thanks to the terpenes Pinene and Myrcene. On the farm for over 12 years, this legendary flower delivers a sweet fruity aroma and keeps you in a good mood. The Original Galaxy OG Premium Flower: This Indica dominant hybrid was brought to Humboldt in 1996 and has been a favorite ever since. Offering the quintessential terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene, this strain provides a completely relaxing, chill vibe.

Vape Cartridges The Original Train Wreck Vape Cartridge : Starting with 100% Humboldt flower and extracted by Emerald Cup Winning Arcata X, this vape cartridge was created by extracting and refining the terpene profile to reveal a rare co-dominant terpene, Ocimene, which presents a calming effect. Terpinolene, the primary terpene, provides energy and creativity. This sweet-tropical flower-forward Sativa provides a calm, inspiring and euphoric effect. The Original Galaxy OG Vape Cartridge : This strain has been extremely sought after, as it has been cultivated by Humboldt farmers for generations and with the vape cartridge, you can enjoy it on the go. To deliver the highest quality product, Emerald Cup-winning Arcata X used 100% Humboldt-grown Cannabis for extraction. Just like the flower, this Indica-dominant Hybrid vape cartridge delivers a relaxing and mellow experience.

Pre-Rolls Galaxy OG & Saphire Tsu Pre-Roll : This collaborative joint is a perfect blend of 50% Saphire Tsu from Neukom Family Farms and 50% Galaxy OG from Humboldt Family Farms. This Indica leaning pre-roll is nearly 3:1 THC:CBD and certainly provides a relaxed and blissful effect. The Blue Dream & Maui Waui Pre-Roll : This quintessential Sativa dominant pre-roll is how it has been enjoyed on the farm for over a decade, offering the perfect balance of fruity flavors with a heady high that is sure to please and set you at ease.



Photo courtesy of Humboldt Family Farms