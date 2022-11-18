ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

New York Update: Tons Of Cannabis Ready For Retail Stores, Producers Hoping It Won't Rot While Delays Linger

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 18, 2022 6:37 PM | 4 min read
New York Update: Tons Of Cannabis Ready For Retail Stores, Producers Hoping It Won't Rot While Delays Linger

From Growers To Dispensaries, Delays Affect The Entire Supply Chain:

Thousands of pounds of weed, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, are ready to sell at dispensaries after the state began issuing cultivation licenses to more than 200 farms last spring. However, instead of being shipped to retail stores, the weed is simply hoarded.

Although state regulators had planned for cannabis retail stores to open by the end of 2022, the gray market is up and running, while legal dispensaries have yet to open in New York.

If farmers don't get their crops into stores soon, their nearly billion-dollar revenue will eventually start to rot.

In the meantime, farmers must figure out how to store it indefinitely, making sure the cannabis remains as fresh as possible while also keeping it safe from theft or possible contamination, reported Bloomberg.

“It’s an unclear path to market. We’ve been told again and again that dispensaries will open before the end of the year. I’ve acted as though that’s our single source of proof, so we’re prepared for that," said Melany Dobson, chief executive officer of Hudson Cannabis, a 520-acre farm about two hours north of New York City. “We’re not packaging or processing flower yet,” Melany added, referring to the raw portion of the plant that can be wielded into products, like dried, smokable cannabis. “We’re trying to retain as much quality as possible. And rushing it into the finished product bags is not the way to do that.”

Building Facilities To Sell Cannabis While Raids Take Place

On Friday, New York officials announced they have selected 10 teams of companies to build around 150 turnkey facilities for social equity cannabis retailers to operate once the marketplace officially launches.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) said in a notice that agencies have collaborated to approve 10 teams of companies that will design and build the first recreational cannabis dispensaries to be opened in New York.

“The firms were selected to develop approximately 150 turn-key sites across New York State for entrepreneurs who have received a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary License (CAURD) through the New York State Office of Cannabis Management,” according to the notice.

Likewise, the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) is expected to approve initial social equity retailer licenses while separately advancing new regulations for the market on November 21.

New York’s Social Equity Servicing Corporation (SESC) is “currently working” on finding sites where the initial dispensaries will be located, with funding from the $200 million Social Equity Cannabis Fund that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) authorized, reported Marijuana Moment.

However, a federal judge recently issued an order that would temporarily block regulators from approving Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses affecting cannabis dispensaries located in Brooklyn, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, and Western New York.

Meanwhile, the NYC Sheriff’s office, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), and the NYPD arrested at least one individual accused of operating an illegal cannabis and tobacco shop called Big Chief, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Apparently, the Big Chief 'weed' store is accused of selling illegal marijuana and tobacco products.

However, OCM Chief Equity Officer Damian Fagon said that gray market sellers had a fair warning that their actions will exclude them from future license opportunities. “Unfortunately, it’s very shortsighted,” Fagon said of gray market operations like Big Chief.

Now that recreational cannabis is legal, and sales won't launch until later in the year, what happened with Mayor Eric Adams's promise not to take a “heavy-handed” approach toward those illicitly selling marijuana in the city?

Cannabis Legal Business Needs An Answer

“It’s unfair competition,” said Yuri Krupitsky, who is waiting to find out whether he’ll get to open one of the first legal recreational marijuana shops in the state. “Everyone’s just saying, ‘Sit around and wait,’ and in the meantime, I see shop after shop, and they’re making their money. I’m sitting around waiting to do it the right way,” added Krupitsky, who also settled a lengthy application to become one of 900 applicants for the first round of 150 licenses, only to face new uncertainty over last week's court ruling.

“There cannot be a legal, regulated market operating side-by-side with an illegal market — it undercuts the goals of the state’s Cannabis Law to protect public health and build an equitable market that works to undo the harms caused by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” Office of Cannabis Management spokesperson Aaron Ghitelman said in a statement.

It should be remembered that according to Governor Kathy Hochul's fiscal year 2023 executive budget, the state hopes to rival top earners on time, generating $1.25 billion in revenue during the first six years of operations.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy Of Ferdinand Stöhr On Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Conditional Adult Use Retail DispensaryDamian FagonMayor Eric AdamsNew York’s Social Equity Servicing CorporationNY Governor Kathy HochulThe Dormitory Authority of the State of New YorkCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsPoliticsMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral