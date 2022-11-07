2x NBA Champion Lamar Odom Becomes Co-Owner Of A Black-Owned CBD Dispensary

2-time NBA champion Lamar Odom has partnered with CBD dispensary Higher Life CBD and is now a co-owner of the company.

Lamar is a big believer in using cannabis, hemp and CBD for different wellness benefits, and has been looking for the right partner for some time now.

"In the past, I wanted to always work with a solid CBD brand. I've tried many and I tried to attempt to work with many other brands in the past... life goes on," he said. "But this relationship with Brandon Howard and Higher Life CBD is special. Not only are the products amazing, [bu] the branding is unique and trendy. I love the positive message behind the brand. Brandon's creative mindset is one of a kind and I look forward to helping this black-owned cannabis lifestyle brand grow its legacy."

A Notable Brand

Higher Life CBD has been in the news quite a bit in the last past 2 years.

Entrepreneur Brandon Howard launched the lifestyle brand in 2018 in Indianapolis, IN. In 2021, Higher Life CBD landed major media exposure after becoming the first CBD a cannabis brand to open a Metaverse dispensary on Ethereum blockchain in Voxels, formerly known as Crypto Voxels.

Higher life is known for offering high-grade CBD and hemp products with creative innovative ways to stand out from its competitors. The products are formulated for the user to experience a full sweep of healthy benefits and encourage optimal mind and body function while making them feel great.

"My lifestyle Higher Life CBD brand is special. I love that I have the power to help people and it's a blessing that everyone around the world is noticing my brand for its quality and my creativity behind the brand," said Howard. "It's an extremely tough, competitive industry and I salute everyone who continues to thrive and make this industry better and better every year."

And he added: "I'm hoping my state of Indiana is noticing the potential benefits cannabis, CBD and hemp can offer. We need to legalize cannabis in Indiana and on a federal level immediately; it's well overdue. However I'm very happy and very grateful to be able to offer CBD products in the meantime; it's definitely here to stay."