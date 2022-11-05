EXCLUSIVE: LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Will Launch A Weed Lifestyle Brand Via House Of Kush Partnership

House of Kush, a legacy genetics-focused cannabis enterprise, and American Cannabis Company have announced that they will collaborate with Rock The Bells, the hip-hop platform founded by LL Cool J, on the release of Strictly OG, a health and wellness lifestyle brand.

Strictly OG is defined as a legal cannabis imprint inspired by classic hip-hop and House of Kush’s legacy cannabis strains.

Launching in February of 2023, Strictly OG will feature THC, CBD and apparel product lines.

Rock The Bells, a global lifestyle platform elevating hip-hop culture from its roots to modern day, serves as a creative advisor on the project, and will curate the brand’s classic hip-hop themed packaging and artist-inspired products for the full product line, which includes a range of cannabis flower and pre-rolls, accessories, CBD products, edibles and more.

Driven by House of Kush’s position as a leader in the cannabis space and Rock The Bells’ authentic connection to the culture, Strictly OG will deliver a high-quality product designed to celebrate the cultural connection between classic and timeless hip-hop and cannabis in an authentic way. The brand will also seek to advocate to remove the long-standing stigma around cannabis use.

“We're excited to be partnering with House of Kush and put our stamp of approval on the launch of Strictly OG, a cannabis and CBD line that celebrates and recognizes the kinship between Hip Hop and cannabis," said Rich Morris, vice president of global commerce at Rock The Bells. "Rock The Bells is the home of Hip Hop culture; we're bridging the gap between the old school and the new school through innovative endeavors like this partnership with House of Kush. And, as keepers of the culture, we're proud to put our stamp on this product. As cannabis usage continues to be normalized and legalization sweeps the nation, Strictly OG and Rock The Bells will continue to be leaders in moving the culture forward."

"We are committed to continuing the legacy that has historically connected music and cannabis,” added Reggie Harris, CEO and co-founder of House of Kush. Our partnership with Rock the Bells allows us to tell the story of Hip Hop and cannabis while we strive to provide underserved communities with the resources and education to thrive. We're excited about the reach this collaboration will have."

Photo via Wikimedia Commons, edited by Javier Hasse.