SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop

South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987.

The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.

In line with what's happening in the US and around the world, psychedelics and cannabis have prominent spots among the numerous panels from a broad-scope perspective, most noticeably through drug policy discussion.

Among the dozens of panels, there will be seven marijuana and 11 psychedelics events entering the festival’s official lineup. While the cannabis section appears to focus on the political and industry movement, psychedelics are set around the matter of their potential future as medicines.

On the cannabis side, topics include the relationship between legacy and legal marijuana businesses, environmental impacts and desirable sustainability regulations, the need for big data and the relationship between equity and profits and equity and tech within the marketplace. See more HERE about the cannabis panels.

As for the psychedelics, discussions will include the necessary focus on equity in the building of the future psychedelic medicines industry, the relationship between investors’ bullishness and reform policies, the addition of VR to psychedelics therapy, athletes’ take on the flourishing psychedelics reality and a panel including personal testimonies of how frontline workers view psychedelic medicines. Look HERE for more on psychedelics panels.

